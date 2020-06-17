I refer to your recent article about the situation at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre (DBM).
In response to a rapidly evolving situation at DBM the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal has upon the advice of public health, our infectious disease specialists and our health care professionals implemented a comprehensive plan in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within this CHSLD.
CHSLD residences are a “milieu de vie” for the residents and this is not appropriate when dealing with a pandemic such as COVID-19. What is needed for best infection prevention and control is more of a hospital-like setting where residents can be moved as required and rooms easily disinfected. To achieve this, we have packed up and stored the personal belongings of residents on three floors in order to create a clear "hot zone" on the 7th floor. Residents on three floors have in many cases been moved, which we appreciate is troubling for many, but it is the best approach for protecting the health and well-being of residents.
Staffing has been a challenge across our health care network and DBM is no exception. We have addressed the situation by transferring nurses from the Jewish General Hospital and securing nurses from CHU St-Justine. And this week we welcomed the armed forces.
I should also point out that staff have been tested for the virus, and some more than once.
Thanks to the professionalism and commitment of our DBM team, the end result is that the situation is now stable with only two new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week.
Barbra Gold,
Director of the Support Program for the Autonomy of Seniors
Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre
