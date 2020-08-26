It saddens (no..sickens) me that, in spite of the fact that we are fortunate to have the privilege of borrowing whatever books that we choose from a gem of a library, there are some slobs (yes... slobs) who have no respect for this privilege. I don’t want to think of where they are reading, but when I see all kinds of “l-don’t-know-what” smeared on some pages, I’m ashamed to think these book borrowers reside in our neighborhood.
Goldie Libman
Cote St. Luc
