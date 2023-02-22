“My doctors are at the Lachine Hospital; my medical records are at the Lachine Hospital, so it’s my hospital," says the patient.
Can’t get there by ambulance though, and haemorrhaging right now. What to do? Do taxis and Ubers take heavy bleeders? Is the ambulance entrance closed to all vehicles? Can anyone still crawl in on hands and knees, barely conscious, and expect to be triaged as an ambulance patient? Between this hour and that hour only, though.
How can anybody say that “all essential services...will...function?" Say that and sleep at night? Is not transport by ambulance essential? At any hour? I suppose nobody hospitalized at Lachine can be transported anywhere by ambulance anymore, right? As no ambulances go to their ER anymore, that means what? Helicopter transport elsewhere? How about transport to die at home? The city bus, perhaps?
This is the beginning of the end of health care altogether. The message, quite simply, is to stay home and die. Oh, excuse me, and Rest In Peace, of course.
Here is a problem which has been long-standing in outlying regions: no ambulances allowed at the hospital 50 miles away, so you have to go 100 miles now. But Lachine??? It’s on the island of Montreal, for heaven’s sake! Shame on those issuing “the statement." And shame on the managers of all this in the top-heavy organigram leading up to the Ministry of Health. And shame on the Quebec government.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
