Your article on the 99-year-old harassed for jury duty quotes someone from the Justice Ministry saying that you can get out of jury duty “but it is a rather involved process." It’s not that involved if you follow the process and complete and return the appropriate form. But, that doesn’t mean it makes any sense - other than in a bureaucratic way of thinking - to summon a 99-year-old woman living in a assisted living facility, and then further insist that she appear rather than attempt to correct the mistake.
Robert Miller
Montreal
