Senator Loffreda is to be congratulated ("Opinion", June 21) for raising fundamental objections to Canada's revised Languages Bill. His arguments are cogent and challenge the widely held view that this revised Bill will somehow placate Quebec aspirations, and protect minority language rights within the province. Unfortunately, the passage of this Bill will do nothing to address a far more serious challenge facing the province. This long-term dilemma is not related to language - but education - and all political parties seem reluctant to even mention this growing and evolving tragedy.
The "Institut du Quebec" sounded the alarm regarding public sector high school success rates in a seminal April 2018 report when it noted that "Quebec has the worst performance at the Canadian level, with a gap of 20 percentage points with Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick." Further, the report suggested that the Quebec Ministry's statistical manipulation to spread the normal five years of high school to over seven years to 'message the data' simply muddied the waters.
Beyond this stark view, the report also noted that the graduation rate for boys between Ontario and Quebec was 25%, and the graduation gap for girls and boys within Quebec is three times higher than other Canadian territories, Furthermore, even taking into account the results from the high number of private schools, Quebec would still be "in last place!"
The key to economic growth and prosperity of any territory in the 21st century is not language protection, but basic education. Democracies depend on a literate citizenry to defend and mold. While Quebec politicians may be focused on various language issues, they are neglecting the far more important long-term educational needs of the province. An overall high school success rate of less than 70% with the distinction of being at the bottom rung within Canada does not forecast a bright future, at any level.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
