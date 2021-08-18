At the August City Council Meeting for Côte Saint-Luc, it was revealed that part of the condition of receiving the $3.8 million of government grant money for the Kirwan Park renovation is the legal obligation that 1% of the total project’s cost be devoted to public art. Council explained that $75,221 has been budgeted for an art installation and will be chosen by a designated committee.
While I appreciated one councillor’s suggestion that the installation selected be First Nations art, I feel it would be a more fitting and meaningful tribute to Indigenous peoples that an art piece or monument -- not affiliated with the Kirwan project, be located more centrally in the City; perhaps City Hall adjacent. With the general public becoming more educated about the brutalities of our Canadian history, we are trying to find ways to show our sensitivity and empathy, but these efforts should be genuine and purposeful, and not done as coincidental lip service because the City is contractually required to spend money on art.
As for the prospective sculpture or mural at Kirwan, despite being an expense which we know some will scoff at, public art in Côte Saint-Luc should be celebrated and encouraged. Art is an investment that creates notable cultural landmarks, increases community pride, and improves property value, plus it can serve to educate the public. I would like to see the new Kirwan installation be an educational piece that promotes diversity and inclusion in our City.
As a community with a large percentage of Jewish people, Côte Saint-Luc can sometimes feel insular in nature. In recent years we’ve seen divisiveness and bigotry grow in our City, even among those of us who share the same religion. At the beginning of COVID we proudly united with our rainbow window art, upholding the mantra of “we’re all in this together”, but as time passed both the displays and the sentiments have faded. It is in the hands of the City leadership to reignite this neighbourly attitude and inspire inclusion through this new art installation. If parks are a place where children go to play, while they’re at Kirwan let’s give our kids a teachable moment about unity, friendship, and shared values.
Andee Shuster
Côte Saint-Luc
