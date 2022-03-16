Many Quebec students were happy to hear the news on March 10 from the Education Minister that they will be allowed to celebrate their proms due to the waning pandemic. In striking contrast, later that evening, there were hundreds of sad students, who participated in a candlelight vigil and a memorial walk from John Rennie high school to St-Thomas High School, in honour of a murdered West Island teenager. (Suburban, "Vigil tonight for Lucas Gaudet")
The walk was a reminder of another march reported in Le Devoir, on December 11, 2021: «Une marche pour que cesse la violence à Anjou.» - (a march to end violence...) An organizer of that event, an elementary school teacher, said: " I am worried for students, who live every day with more and more violence..."
Indeed, there is a growing phenomenon of youth violence in today's society; it is considered a mental health problem. Students can be involved as a victim, offender or witness. Help is needed.
Schools have recently taken on many responsibilities, far and above, their traditional role as providers of basic education. Our public school system needs a cash infusion to make them a better and safer place to help in the raising of our youth.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
