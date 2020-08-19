Bill 40, now suspended for the anglophone community by a court ruling, gave us the right to elect the boards of the proposed new service centres. APPELE-QUÉBEC, a self-styled “broad-based alliance to promote the continued existence of English school boards governed by school board commissioners democratically elected by the English-speaking community at large” now wants the existing school boards to carry on without elections until final court judgment.
School board elections, last due in November 2018, were postponed by the previous government to November 2020, with the goal of encouraging greater voter turnout by devising an alternative to in-person voting. The Liberals were defeated in the interim, and the current government brought in Bill 40, which doesn’t provide an alternative to in-person voting.
The essence of democracy is free and fair elections. There’s no more reason to delay electing new school commissioners than there is to delay the November presidential election. The current boards may be legal but, without a new electoral mandate, they are illegitimate, and the problem of a possible appeal and the possibility of an imperfect electoral list raised by APPELE-QUÉBEC are not sufficient reasons to further delay already overdue elections. Furthermore, the probability of a second wave of COVID-19 invites the government to institute mail-in voting for health purposes, which should encourage voter participation, the reason elections were postponed in the first place.
Our community is owed elections now. Bill 40 is not standing in our way. Our constitutional rights are indivisible. Arguing for our linguistic rights in court while refusing to exercise our democratic rights out of court is strategically unwise. We should unite and insist that our constitutional right to elect our school commissioners be delayed no further.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
