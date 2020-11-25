The recent decision by Education Minister Roberge to reinstate English schoolboard elections for December 20 defies logic. Less than two months ago, he cancelled scheduled elections at the last moment citing the raging pandemic as creating an unhealthy situation. Nothing has changed in the last weeks other than the situation becoming much worse with Quebec hitting high numbers of infected citizens along with increasing deaths. Therefore, there can only be one reason to reschedule the election five days before Christmas.
There is no reason to have the elections at this time! Most English school boards are well staffed with acclaimed individuals in place and contested seats being filled by those previously elected. Both the EMSB and LBPSB, for example, are effectively dealing with contemporary issues such as air filtration and history texts. In reality, the English boards are demonstrating leadership in the face of Minister Roberge's incompetence.
Scheduling a December 20th election date is designed to thwart the democratic process. As can be anticipated, the voter turn-out will be low not even accounting for what the weather conditions may bring. This is a formal government insult to all Anglophone communities and clearly is a harbinger of things to come.
Jon Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
