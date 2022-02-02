Both commentators Howard Greenfield (January 19) and Deepak Awasli (January 26) make salient observations regarding the legal minutia embedded in the Canadian Constitution. Unfortunately, article 59 of the most recent Constitutional Acts has escaped detailed attention; however, perhaps it is time to view the educational situation in Quebec through a much larger and often overlooked international lens.
Based on the pioneering work of McGill University law professor John Peters Humphrey (1905-1995), the U N "Universal Declaration of Human Rights" was adopted almost 75-years ago in December 1948, with Canada - a founding member of the United Nations - formally signing. Canada thus signalled its acceptance of the totality of the Declaration and, since this initial agreement, Canada has signed on to numerous other U N Conventions dealing with other issues related to codifying basic human rights.
Article 26, subsection 3 of the "Universal Declaration of Human Rights" clearly states: "Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children". Nowhere in the other 30 articles in this initial Declaration, or in any other U N Conventions, are parents removed or superseded as the prime education selectors for their offspring. On face, therefore, any Quebec provincial law that restricts this fundamental parental right regarding choice in education for their children is in violation of this UN Declaration.
It must be noted that the Province of Quebec is not a member of the U N. Canada is indeed a member and its signature as a guarantor must be respected throughout the country. As with all treaty obligations, signatories do not get to select which specific articles they will or will not agree to. Treaties matter in their totality, specificity, and acceptance! Basic questions arise; for example, which organization defends U N Conventions and holds member signatories to account; in other words, who enforces U N Conventions? Further, what might individual concerned parents do to enforce Article 26.3 of this Declaration for their benefit?
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
