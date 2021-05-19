In his letter [Suburban May 12th],Howard Greenfield notes that in a recent court ruling that "setting curricular norms for the community it serves, is the legitimate business of our school commissioners." In fact, curriculum falls under the jurisdiction of the provincial government, unfortunately, transferring that responsibility to the boards hardly guarantees any improvement. Maybe just one example could suffice. One high school subject is Grade 10 history, deemed as so important, that it is mandatory to pass in order to graduate. Several years back, English students were presented with, seemingly, their final exam. Shockingly, its major theme was "Quebec as a Nation." For despite the constant but unchallenged contentions from leading politicians, Quebec is not, nor was it ever, a nation. It is a province in the nation of Canada. I was appalled to see, what I assumed, was a case of government brainwashing. Consequently, in a letter to a newspaper I condemned the government with the comment "Exam smells like propaganda."
Following my letter’s publication, I received a call from a radio journalist in Quebec City, who told me that I was wrong, the government was blameless, for after making inquiries, she learned that the government had nothing to with it. The entire exam had been conceived, printed and distributed by the English school boards. Astonished, I called those responsible at one board’s educational services, but received no answer. The board’s response was to write to that newspaper, but rather than apologize for their egregious mistake, they doubled down, deciding instead to shoot the messenger, by suggesting that I was not familiar with the curriculum. They boasted that the exam had been produced by the English board's personnel who were "intimately involved with the programme" which, in fact, does not state that Quebec is a nation. Despite an outcry in some media quarters regarding the inappropriate exam, boards never explained their false assertion.
Consequently, thousands of English speaking students were fed the big lie by ill-informed school boards. Teaching Quebec’s history by perpetuating myths is hardly benefiting the community.
My years of dealing with the boards has done little to inspire any confidence in their leadership. There may be some good well-intentioned people, but there are too many with their own individual agendas, producing a system suffering from endemic nepotism. Furthermore, recent investigations have uncovered serious issues of their financial mismanagement.
One does not need to be a supporter of Bill 40, but these boards often lack the competence to fulfill their mandate, which is to manage and control Quebec’s English education system.
Jim Wilson
NDG
