For several years I have participated in school board democracy by making comments and asking questions at Public Question Period time at the Lester B. Pearson and English Montreal school board Council of Commissioners meetings.
On September 7, 2022, I received an email that was copied to many people, including Premier Legault, Education Minister Roberge, QCGN, EPCA, QFHSA, QESBA, FCPQ and commissioners. This is the email:
" Mr. Eustace, Thank you for bringing information to the attention of the Council of Commissioners, which I, as an EMSB commissioner, was not aware:
In June 2022 you asked about the projected increase in fees that EMSB pays to QESBA. I had not previously heard about this. Last evening, you asked about the Chair writing to candidates in the upcoming provincial election. That's the first time I hear about this. Regards, Joseph Lalla, EMSB Commissioner "
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
