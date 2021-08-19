What else is new? This small-minded and mean-spirited CAQ government has decreed school board elections will take place at the end of September, between Federal and municipal elections. They figure that if they drive the participation rate low enough they will have some ammunition in the pending court cases against Bill 40.
It has taken them months to find another way to do damage to the English community in their unconstitutional attempt to do away with the right of the minority language community to manage and control its education system.
Now it seems that Bill 96 and its hate filled and illegal provisions are not enough to satisfy the desire of Mr. Legault and his minions to rid Quebec of anything English. Cost and voting efficiency can be maximized if the school board election is twinned with the municipal election.
We cannot sit idly by and let it happen.There are things we can do. Write, email, and call your local MNA, the Premier's office. and the Education Minister's office to complain about this underhanded decision and demand it be changed.
Join the fight against the attack on our rights as Quebecers and Canadians at https://protect our rights.ca.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.