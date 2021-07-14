The Lester B. Pearson School Board is to be congratulated for attempting to undue the Gordian Knot that is "Diversity". So often in the past, the concepts of equity and inclusivity have been determined by one dominant group and imposed upon another. Therefore, this Report is a welcomed first step as such in-depth investigations are necessary for every organization as it reflects, refocuses, and recharts a new future. However, while this introductory Report with its 100 or so recommendations does offer tantalizing possibilities, it is not only terribly short on concrete pedagogical actions but fails to factor in the intransigence of the Ministry of Education.
Wide ranging esoteric pronouncements mean little if there is no corresponding in-classroom engagement! Hence, what exactly are teachers and students practically/academically to do to enact these Board-driven concepts? Further, how will the Board know what specific attributes have been attained by all students and teachers? Additionally, giving its administrators, teachers, and consultants the two months of July and August (it is summer holidays after all) to draft, consult, and ponder educational segments so as to present to the Commissioners a detailed plan of action for Fall implementation is totally unrealistic.
However, a far more serious impediment is the legal reality entrenched by the Supreme Court of Canada that Quebec has total control on all matters that are curriculum related; this includes program content, core student textbooks, and formal evaluations. Further, all teachers are required by the Education Act to teach the mandated programs and to use only approved instructional materials. Therefore, whatever the LBPSB may come up with, the Ministry can easily stifle any suggestion.
Finally, the existing Quebec Education Program [QEP] is already jam-packed with no wiggle room. Therefore, whatever the Board may insert into an existing course of study, what is to be eliminated? Clearly, at the Secondary III, IV and V levels (this critical age range of 14-16), no alteration can occur that may impact any student's ability to pass the stressful June Uniform examinations. Maybe the Report is a good start, but without the active collaboration of the Ministry, the Board and its teachers are commencing a Quixotesque journey that will simply lead to increased angst and greater disappointment.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.