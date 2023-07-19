Unfortunately, the only time I talk to the police is when they request my license and registration. So recently at my local gas station I walked over to a police car and said to the two officers "Hello, thank you and have a good day." They said thank you back to which I added "Pass the message onto your commandant and new police Chief Fady Dagher." They smiled, and yes, I smiled too!
It felt good and definitely a lot better than saying otherwise. So, to my fellow Montrealers, I say try it, you may like it, say hello to your police irrespective of your race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation etc. And remember, when you're in trouble, who ya gonna call? They are your protectors just by being there.
And if you wish, you have the right to hold your phone visibly high when stopped to record what is said and transpires but don't forget to smile!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
