Over the past months Mayor Plante and her Projet Montreal party have used COVID 19 as an excuse to proliferate bike paths and "sanitary corridors" across the city. In most neighbourhoods these are rarely used. Yet these new "active spaces" as the city administration, calls them has led to the elimination of tens of thousands of parking spots.
The real purpose of these active spaces seems not to meet a real public need but to continue the war against cars that this party favours. This nonsense has reached my Borough of Cote des Neiges - Notre Dame de Grace.
I am a long time local resident and enjoy shopping locally. This summer Borough Mayor Montgomery has taken away thousands of parking spots on our commercial streets to put in what are called "sanitary corridors". Almost no one uses them but they have made finding a place to park extremely difficult for shoppers.
Guess what ? I have joined so many others in shopping in the suburbs. Friends who used to patronize businesses on Cote des Neiges and on Queen Mary are now heading to the West Island or Laval, where there's parking.
By now, it should be evident that the sanitary corridors serve little purpose and should be removed. The question many of us have is what is the reason for the delay in restoring parking ? Does the Borough want more merchants to close their businesses ?
On another matter, driving in NDG the other day, I saw all the parking on both sides of Terrebonne had been removed to install bicycles paths. Yet there were no cyclists. Yes, literally there were no cyclists using these paths. There is no justification for a bicycle path on one side of the street, let alone two. Why have you done this and when will you remove this nonsense ?
Ellie Israel
Montreal
