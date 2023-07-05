I am writing to bring to the public’s attention the inhumane treatment of people at the SAAQ office at Decarie Square. This is not just the usual complaint about long lines but also involves contradictory letters and emails sent to people about how to renew their driver's licenses.
My driver's license expired on April 10, 2023 but the SAAQ gave me a 90 day extension to go to one of there outlets to have a photo taken. It was impossible for me to make an appointment to do this because all appointment slots were taken up until July 9, 2023, the new date of driver's license expired.
However, last week I got an email stating that since my new renewal date was between June 1, 2023 and September 1 2023, I did not have to go the SAAQ outlet and that the photo on file for me would be used for a new license that would be sent to me. The very next day I got a letter in the post from the SAAQ saying just the opposite and instructed me to go to an SAAQ outlet to get my photo taken and get a new license.
When I got to the outlet at Decarie Square I found that many people had gotten these contradictory notes. The last note said that we would be given priority treatment at the outlet but the security guard on duty refused to let us in and pointed us to the back of very long line. Many of the people in this situation are senior citizens and some of the stories they told were really heart-breaking: one gentleman said that if he did not get in to renew his license he would not be able to drive his wife to the hospital for a surgical procedure. He does not have a computer so he could not make an appointment. But, as in my case, there were no appointments available before the expiration dates.
I have tried calling the SAAQ and emailing them with no response. I do not want to end up like the elderly lady who had been trying for almost 4 months to get seen and had, in her desperation, resorted to driving with an expired license.
Dr. Kenneth Milkman
Professor of Philosophy(retired)
Dawson College.
Montreal
