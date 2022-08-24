I just received a notice in English from the SAAQ (Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec) that I can make an appointment online. However, right afterwards, in small orange script in parentheses, it says that the form for making the appointment online is available in French only.
It is sheer chutzpah to inform anglophones who may not speak French, that they can make an appointment online, while immediately afterwards, take away that possibility.
The notice begins with the words “There’s a new way of doing things!” If disrespect and discourteous conduct towards minorities is the new way of doing things here in Quebec, leave me and the overwhelming majority of Quebecois, both anglophone and francophone, out. M. Legault would do well to heed the universal Golden Rule “Do not treat others in ways that you would not like to be treated yourself.”
Mordechai Bulua
Montreal
