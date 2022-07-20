Ahead of his sold-out show at the Bell Centre, former Pink Floyd frontman and notorious anti-Israel activist Roger Waters was the guest of honour at a virtual event on Palestine solidarity. The event had received an endorsement from Samidoun, an organization that actively supports the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a recognized terror entity in Canada, and was circulated online by the Concordia Student Union (CSU).
As a Concordia student, it is infuriating to see the that the CSU promoted an event with Waters, who has long been accused of fomenting anti-Jewish hatred, and backtrack on its recent apology to the Jewish community. Waters’ decision to participate should also eliminate any seedling of doubt you may have had about him harbouring an anti-Jewish prejudice.
In addition to Samidoun, Waters teamed up with Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill (SPHR), the student club responsible for spearheading a recent resolution that would have allowed McGill’s student union to boycott Jewish student groups on campus. This resolution was immediately condemned by McGill, which stated it was “in contradiction with the University’s values of inclusion, diversity, and respect” and with “the principles expressed… in its own constitution.” Even McGill’s student union — which has itself been accused of antisemitism — refused to ratify the resolution after determining it was in violation of Quebec law.
Furthermore, had Waters conducted a quick Google search, he would have found that SPHR was suspended just last week for “harassment” after publishing a satirical article about the union’s decision rather than apologize for the hurt it caused to Jewish students at McGill. Yet, Waters did not seem perturbed by any of this. He went ahead with this event despite these glaring issues and controversies.
This event purported to be one in “solidarity” with the Palestinian people. But by having Samidoun and the freshly suspended SPHR involved, it clearly has the potential to cause harm to Jewish students in Montreal. As Canadian students, our goal should never be to disregard the plight of the Palestinian people, or of any people for that matter. But we must not do that at the expense of another people, i.e. Jewish or Israeli students on campus. There is much that we can do to support both Israelis and Palestinians and work towards a brighter future for everyone.
Waters recently played a show in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, which resulted in co-owner Larry Tanenbaum declaring he would donate his share of the proceeds to Israeli nonprofits that advance peace and coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Muslims. The CSU and SPHR must both follow in Tanenbaum’s example. Given that there are videos and images of Waters dressed in Naziesque attire and vocally espousing anti-Jewish tropes and stereotypes, it does not appear that this recent suspension has persuaded SPHR to put a stop to its anti-Israel activism, nor does it seem that the CSU is taking its apology to the Jewish community seriously.
If either group were concerned with the welfare of its Jewish students, they would refrain from doing events with individuals such as Waters and work instead with Palestinian groups that want to foster mutual understanding and a way to move forward. As a Montreal student, I am deeply concerned with the CSU’s promotion of this event and with the SPHR’s involvement. Make no mistake, one can support Palestinian rights without engaging in anti-Jewish rhetoric. This one-sided narrative on campus must be eliminated immediately and replaced with one that would work to better the lives of Israelis and Palestinians alike.
It is clear that Roger Waters is not concerned with the harm he is causing to Jewish students in Montreal. If you’re reading this Roger, it’s not too late to apologize.
Noa Peretz Benchaya
Quebec Campus Advisor with Hasbara Fellowships Canada and a student at Concordia University
Log In
