I have heard and read about what a straight-up guy M. Girard is. How he is solutions-oriented, a logical thinker, non-confrontational, and level-headed.
The commentators are probably right. The man is probably all those good things. Here is the problem. He is a senior member of, and therefore committed to, the policies of the CAQ government.
Government policies, and now laws, that promote division, that are unconstitutional and probably illegal, isolate certain groups, promote an us versus them society, and close the doors to any sort of inclusion of minority linguistic, social, and economic groups.
M. Girard is the CAQ velvet glove on Legault's iron fist. He has been unequivocal that the laws and policies will stand as they were adopted. His attitude is that he is there to listen and then try to explain to those of us not intelligent enough to get it, why we mistakenly feel left out, disadvantaged, and picked on.
M. Girard will listen with no intention to change anything. Unjust laws will stay, and more restrictive regulations will be piled on to those anti-social laws.
This government continues to prove its incompetence in healthcare, education, and social issues like housing, homelessness, poverty, and the environment. They discourage open immigration and investment.
With so much to talk about, where is the Opposition? It is going to be a rough mandate for all those not like the people governing.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
