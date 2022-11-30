How can we better reduce GHG emissions? Demanding that municipal governments encourage people to switch from cars to public transit, or even better, active transport, are two of the best ways.
In recent years the city of Montreal has expanded their bike path system. The newest and most ambitious part of this has been the REV network which presently consists of a few re-engineered arterial streets, such as Rue St Denis. These upgraded streets have reduced the number of car lanes, and added unidirectional bike paths. These REV unidirectional bike paths are a significant improvement over traditional bi-directional paths. In addition to bicycles, they provide a safe environment for a wide variety of small car-alternative electric vehicles such as wheelchairs, scooters and cargo bikes.
The world’s response to climate change has been inadequate and the need for action is urgent. Concurrent with the COP 27 summit, The Economist magazine headlined “Say Goodbye to 1.5 deg C”, and the City of Montreal announced their five-year plan for the next round of REV expansion. Jean Talon is the most notable street included.
Given the urgency, and the success of the Rue St Denis conversion, Montreal's proposed rate of REV expansion is timid.
Westmount and NDG will not be included in any REV expansion for the next five years. Unless we become more active advocates, we will continue to be last in line to have our arterial roads upgraded into complete streets.
Between Decarie and Atwater, Sherbrooke Street is very similar to Rue St Denis prior to its conversion. Sherbrooke is an obvious candidate for inclusion in the REV network.
Despite the urgency of the climate situation the REV expansion response is tepid. Residents of Westmount and NDG should advocate for Sherbrooke Street’s inclusion in a quicker response.
Malcolm McRae
Montreal
