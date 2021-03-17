I am writing to you on behalf of my family to express our protest concerning the latest measure: mandating face masks for children in elementary school.
The mandatory all-day mask policy for children at school goes beyond reasonable measures, and into outright non-safety-researched interventions. We, the parents, should not have to be the ones having this conversation with the school principal, making our case for the right to say “no” while maintaining our children’s right to a proper, in-class, in-person, in-real-life education. The burden of proof lies with those who implement these policies; the onus is on them to prove unequivocally that masks are helpful while completely and unequivocally safe for young children, with still developing bodies and minds. There have been no safety studies conducted to determine the effects of long-term mask wearing in children. Nowhere have studies been conducted that followed groups of children, collated in various age categories, who were masked for many hours a day, many days a week, many weeks a year.
I know that I am not alone in this position, nearly 30,000 parents have signed a petition against this and 37,000+ signed it here, and all this in the span of one week, and the numbers are growing.
Our children are not rats spreading the plague, they are children, who have a constitutionally protected right to education and who must not be forced to choose between education and subjecting themselves to unproven interventions. We talk about the vulnerable, children are the vulnerable! Children are being demonized as super spreaders while plenty of research suggests otherwise, and are suffering needlessly at the hands of those who should protect them. If there was ever anything to be afraid of, it should be the deterioration of their well-being right now and for life.
This policy must be reversed immediately!
Ilan Avsker
Montreal
