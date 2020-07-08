Thank you for your editor’s oped on “Names matter!” Please note that there are more than
10,000 signatures on a petition to reverse the decision of naming the REM station in
Griffintown to include the name of Mr. Landry – supporters of Mr. Landry agree that this
idea does not respect either the Irish or Mr. Landry. Many people suggest to put Mr. Landry’s
name on the Nun’s Island station – although naming any REM station after any individual
is completely against the REM’s own printed naming policy.
This petition can be found at:
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
