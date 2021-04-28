How is forcing an Anglo to take a few of their classes in French "protecting" the French language? It isn't as if the Anglo was ever "French," so he or she isn't attacking, demeaning or in any way reducing the use of French in the province.
"Protection" of French means, by definition the maintenance of the use of French among those who already speak it. One would assume, of course that they actually WANT to speak French.
"Promotion" of the French language would suggest that they would encourage the use of French, not only among Francophones, but also among the rest of the people who are not French.
"Enforcement" of the use of French among the public is itself heinous in nature and goes against the concept of generational continuity and freedom of thought and speech.
I would dearly love to see the governments respect our individual rights to choose the words we use, whether at home or in public. Certainly require that employers of those who wish to work in French provide all of the tools necessary for that to happen,
As I've written in the past however, the politicians and separatists have confused language with culture. Protect French, but stop crapping on those who aren't French, since those people aren't encroaching or reducing the use of French - it is the French people who alone are responsible for any supposed decrease in the use of French, which cannot be expressed as a percentage of the total population, but MUST be expressed by the percentage of French people who speak French.
Bram Frank
Dollard des Ormeaux
