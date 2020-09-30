Regarding the impact on the English school system, the term ‘reprieve ‘could be considered the most apt term used to describe the Quebec appellate court decision to suspend the government education reform, Bill 40. It is a term sometimes connected with the death penalty; wherein there is a delay whilst awaiting for the final judgment to be rendered. Although the court did rule that Bill 40 would cause ‘irreparable harm’ to Quebec’s English community, unfortunately, this conclusion is decades too late. That is most aptly demonstrated by the demographics presented to the court. In 1971, there were more than 250,000 students in Quebec’s English schools, by 2018 that had tumbled to less than 100,000, representing more than a 60% decrease, and still with no end in sight. During a similar period the number of English mother tongue speakers in Quebec dropped from 788,000 to 600,000, a decline in the overall population from 13% to 7.5%. In contrast, during this time, French mother tongue speakers rose from 4.8 million to more than 6.2 million. Given these statistics, one must wonder why Quebec politicians are so fearful for the French language that they are squandering public funds to hire more language police.
Other than maintaining school board commissioners, the court decision will neither reverse the English population’s decline nor offset its shrinking school enrollment. Ironically, the ruling has been claimed as a victory for the Quebec English community, but those leading the cheers were those very people, who as Liberal party stalwarts, were so ominously silent in past years. As with one example, in 2002, when the P.Q introduced Bill 104 which further restricted English rights; the Liberal party supported the legislation. The English speaking community challenges are significant. Bereft of political power, a low birth rate, and a population that is drifting west, its future prospects seem dismal. How much longer do we wait for us for this ‘reprieve’ to end and we hear the death knell toll for the English school system?
Jim Wilson
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.