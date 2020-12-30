Quebec should report daily statistics for 7 specific age groups from young to very old. It should list online early each morning a spread sheet detailing the following for each: amount of Covid cases and the total tests done; the ratio between the 2 and whether the average ratio was up or down in the last 7 days; how many infected reported no symptoms; how many died. Unfortunately this the CAQ has not publicly provided since the beginning.
Such information would more fully impress every Quebecer of every age group to be concerned with whom they contact and where they go, to follow all health directives and to more likely get tested. It would provide the media with maximum specific information to question Legault, Arruda and Dubé at briefings later in the day, demand needed changes without assigning blame and promote better initiatives to flatten the curve sooner than later.
I further suggest those receiving the vaccine be given a Covid test at the same time. It would avoid errors in reporting the success of the vaccine which is necessary to promote attitude change for the many resisting to take the vaccine or taking a wait and see attitude. Unfortunately Prime Minister Trudeau nor Pfizer have stated this is not necessary.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.