When Mackenzie-King Park was created 70 years ago, it was a forest. Its whole surface, and beyond, was covered with trees.
Archival material shows that Henry Teuscher, the first curator of the Jardin botanique de Montréal, had identified rare species of wild plants, and that Aimé Cousineau, the first director of urbanism for the city, had wanted to conserve it as a park and as an annex of the Jardin botanique.
As we know, under the pressures of accommodating sports and leisure activities, and with little concern for the value of natural areas, the woods, now known as the boisé Dora-Wasserman, has shrunk to less than two hectares. While politicians at all levels of government are declaring their faith in biodiversity, claiming they want to expand urban forests and ecological corridors and combat heat islands, the natural grass at Mackenzie-King Park is at risk of being replaced by recycled tires.
Line Bonneau
Montreal
