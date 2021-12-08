The United Nations has just marked the 12 Days of Action to stop Violence against Women from 25 November to 7 December 2021. According to the organization, nearly one in three women have been abused in their lifetime. In times of crises, "the numbers rise, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crises, conflicts and climate disasters."
The title of The Suburban article on April 3, 2021 says volumes: "8 Femicides in 8 weeks: Thousands demonstrate denouncing conjugal violence."I'm reminded of a former student of mine - about half a century ago. She was murdered in 1978.
Her brother John Allore has been on a fact-finding mission attempting to find out: "Who killed Theresa." The story has been reported over the years by many in media. Some quotes from the 3-part series in the National Post in August 2002 include: "... his sister was found face-down - stripped down to her bra and panties - in a creek in Quebec's Eastern Townships, dumped there like garbage by strangers who have never been caught, (and ) he cannot unearth the secret of her death."
I remember Theresa very well. At the beginning of my teaching career, Theresa Allore was the first name in my attendance booklet of my first class that I taught at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School. As it turned out, she was my student in Grade 7 and 8. I remember her as a bubbly, charming girl.
Years later, she attended the high school prom with Terry DiMonte, who later became a well-known radio morning show host. A CBC report on April 17, 2016 entitled "Who killed Thersa Allore? SQ reopens investigation into a 1978 cold case" features a picture of them. It is still on the net.
Her graduating class had their 40-year reunion in 2016. She was not there. She is an angel in Heaven. Let's remember Theresa by ending violence against women now.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
