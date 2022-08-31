This year is the centenary of René Lévesque's birth.
The founder of the Parti Québécois was a former war correspondent for the U.S. Army in Europe. Coincidentally, around that time, while he was writing, my father was fighting to liberate Europe. Mr. Lévesque understood and appreciated what a soldier's life was all about.
In his acceptance speech, when he became Premier of Quebec in 1976, he said: "I never thought that I could be so proud to be Québécois."
When Bill 101 was drafted, in 1977, it was important to him to include an exemption for military families which would allow them to send their kids to English schools. After all, they could be deployed anywhere, where French schooling may not be readily available.
It made sense that soldiers, the protectors of freedoms and rights, defenders of the country, who sometimes pay the ultimate price, have the choice of the language of schooling for their children.
That said, as part of its tribute to Lévesque, the CAQ should consider relaxing the rules for access to English instruction.
Remove the capping of the number of years for children of foreign workers attending English schools. That would be something to be proud of.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
