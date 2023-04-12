Your editor Beryl Wajsman’s oped last week on the commemoration of Rev. King‘s assassination brought back an important memory. On June 7, 1982, the World Peace March arrived at the UN. We'd walked for two months from Montreal, but other routes had started the previous October and January. We were greeted at the UN with a small speech, then across the street.
Various celebrities greeted us there, but the one speech I remember was that of Coretta Scott King. She sounded like her husband, but she was her own woman. It was fourteen years after her husband was murdered, but she never turned from nonviolence. Her daughter Bernice says Coretta was the pacifist in the family. I've seen hints that it went back to her university days.
I only knew about MLK on his death, when I was eight. Coretta lives in my life because of her welcoming us. When she got sick, I thought she'd recover. Bernice wants us to remember Coretta in her own right.
I was born as the civil rights movement bloomed. I'm not perfect, but I missed the worst of racism. I was freed because I was born in 1959.
The last blocks to the UN, Carol put her arm through mine. I thought she was feeling sorry for me, but I now see it was more than that. She was Black, a decade or two before it might not have been safe.
Michael Black
Westmount
