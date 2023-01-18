Learning of the recent passing of Max Polak brought tears to my eyes.
A humble giant amongst us, he left many to mourn his passing. In addition to Michael, Pennie, Carolyn, Harold, Monique, his grandchildren and his entire extended family, Max left a community of friends, neighbours, School Commissioners, City Councilors, Members of the National Assembly in Quebec, Lawyers and Judges - of which he was a well-loved member of all of the above communities - and Members of Parliament in Ottawa who knew him.
Max made you feel that speaking with you was special. He was interested in you and valued what you had to say. He kept you intrigued by his conversation, which was hilarious, but normal for him.
It is important to know that Max and his wife, Celine, immigrated to Canada.. Both were lawyers from The Netherlands. To practice law here, one had attend Law School. Celine insisted that she would work to support their young family and Max would go to Law School. Max chose Université de Montreal Law School in French.
What is so beautiful is that Max always praised Celine and reminded everyone that she worked and brought up the kids so that he could study and practice law in Canada and give back to his new country by pursuing a political career in Quebec. He never let you forget his wife’s contribution.
To the world he was Maximilien Polak. The humble giant amongst us. But to Michael, Carolyn, and Monique he was Daddy. And to his grandchildren, he was Grandpa. Opa. To the many who knew, loved and admired Max, I know the beautiful memories you have of him will console you and bring smiles to your faces.
Ellie Israel
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.