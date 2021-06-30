My wife forwarded the email to me with the subject heading “Sad News”. It was from JPPS-Bialik, it spoke of the passing of Ellie White. I wailed, uncontrollably. Here I was inconsolable in my grief over a little girl whose death was not unexpected given everything she had to endure. I live by the fatalistic credo that everything happens for a reason, forgive me, but I haven’t been quite able to figure this one out yet, enough to make me question my entire world view. No person, let alone a child, should suffer like Ellie did. Let me say that there is no silver lining, sometimes things just happen and they aren’t fair. Life can sometimes simply be unfair.
When we received updates on Ellie’s condition via the Facebook groups that Ellie’s mom Amanda maintained with such strength, I felt helpless and like everyone else I asked myself what could be said that hadn’t been said already? I am grateful that the family let us in for brief moments in time, even when it was hard. To watch Ellie’s pain and hope that somehow by some divine intervention that - as the science had already given up - her condition could reverse course, but in the end, it did not. Hearing her plans (Ellie wanted to be a florist), gave us pause to think that any dreams would never be realized.
This community, this Montreal Jewish community that we criticize sometimes for being myopic, for being so insular, for everyone knowing everyone else’s business, displayed a different side, its best side of why it is such a phenomenal place to live. It was this little girl that showed us what it is truly made of. We exercised for Ellie, we tubed for Ellie, we walked, we ran, we biked for Ellie, we baked for Ellie and the Bialik graduating class of 2020 was ready to do so much more when the pandemic hit (please see “Whatever it takes for Ellie” in the November 13, 2019 edition of the Suburban.) During the Ort event around that time, members of this community stood up and said Ellie is our daughter and pledged (and collected) just shy of $100,000 for her experimental treatment in Columbus. We worked with Refuah V’Chesed to ensure that the money got to where it needed to go.
We can only hope that the family, Amanda, Cary and younger sister Isla are spared further sorrow and are able to remember their courageous Ellie for the beautiful fighter that she was, but more importantly, for the special life that she enjoyed before her diagnosis.
When the appropriate time comes, we will consult with the family and her school to determine the best way to celebrate Ellie’s life and legacy. No child should ever have to overcome the obstacles that were placed before her, however when they do, this Montreal Jewish community will be right there ready to do whatever it takes.
David Lisbona
CSL
