So after the powerful storm recently, the REM operators decided to halt the testing.
They should have left a train on the tracks to see how it can withstand a storm like we hand.
Exactly what happens when the trains are fully functioning and the REM operators can't bring all the trains in from a storm?
Gis Bun
Montreal
