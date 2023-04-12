It may be unusual for me to agree with the Minister of Education on any topic but I find myself on his side with his recent ruling. He determined that Islamic students should not be afforded time and space in the public school to say their prayers. One should remember that it was only a little more than 20 years ago that the province’s public schools ended being designated by religion, until then it was either Catholic or Protestant.
The origins of this law can be found in section 93 of the BNA Act in 1867. An Eastern Townships politician, Alexander Galt, was anxious to provide some protection to Quebec’s English-speaking minority, a matter not entirely different to that of today. However in those times, he perceived the minority English to be Protestant, in contrast to the majority French, which he assumed were Catholic. Hence the schools were designated by religion. Since that time there have been a number of anomalies, pointing towards the need to end the description of schools based on religion, and change it to a linguistic one. Nonetheless, Galt’s idea has proved sufficiently worthy to form the base for Sec 23 in the present 1982 Constitution which refers to the educational rights of language minorities.
Today it is the taxpayers who support public schools based on language. Those who wish to practice their religion are still free to do so but in an institution operated and paid for by its followers. Should the minister provide a religious group with the use of a public facility to practice its religion, he would be opening a Pandora's box. How many other groups would want similar treatment?
Jim Wilson
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.