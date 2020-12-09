In more ways than one, this year's on-again, off-again English school board elections have been similar to a roller coaster ride. (Suburban, "School board elections are off...again," Nov. 27). Allow me a word on my experience regarding these elections, which about 84 % of the electorate ignored in 2014. To boot, over 85% of commissioners were recently acclaimed and most of them are entering year 7 of a 4-year mandate as dictated by law.
That said, due to the pandemic getting worse, the government - Health, Education ministries and Elections Quebec - is being prudent by postponing the elections for "several months." At any rate, early this year, I decided to run for one of the eight positions, as a Lester B. Pearson community rep. director. The ten required signatures and the appropriate forms were submitted to the Returning Officer as clearly indicated on the board's website.
I was excited and looking forward to working with other community reps, parents and staff members in the new system of things. Then the pandemic struck, followed by a court case and everything fell apart.
In September, the rules changed. Elections would be run the traditional way with commissioners, not directors. I decided to run as chair. This required 50 signatures, a write-up of no more than 1500 characters and a photo. Now, I'm in a situation where I am a candidate for chair of the Pearson board, and for the next few months competing with someone whom I was hoping to work with under the rules of Bill 40.
The bill, like Liberal Bill 86, has absolutely nothing to do with language – it is a governance issue. It gives English schools greater decision-making powers, which will be made in English.In a roundabout way, the pandemic presents an opportunity for those in a position of influence to rethink their status quo positions regarding our English public education system.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
