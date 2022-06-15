I was surprised that your article on the Beaconsfield sound wall did not mention the promise of the Mayor to carry out a referendum for the taxpayers to decide if the wall is to be built.
This was discussed at all previous meetings including the 17th of May with the MTQ presentation which confirmed the referendum had been included in the timetable for the project if it were to proceed. This is an important fact to remember if we move forward.
Philip Morgan
Beaconsfield
