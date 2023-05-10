Last week, Montreal West residents voiced their opposition to the cost of the proposed Montreal West Sports and Recreation Centre. 599 residents signed the public registry, well over the required 391 required to trigger a referendum to approve or reject the Loan by-Law before it can be approved by officials in Quebec City.
Many Montreal West residents are deeply concerned by the project due to its total cost, which has increased from the original proposed $22 million in 2017 to $39.2 million. This is an exceedingly high cost for our small de-merged Town, which consists of only 1575 taxpayers and a very small commercial tax base. The project will double the Town’s debt and cost the average taxpayer an extra $436 per year, for 40 years.
In particular, the cost of the full-sized hockey rink portion of the project is disproportionate to the amount of local rink users in the Town. There was not a complete needs assessment to determine if a majority of residents want an arena, and very little opportunity for true consultation. In addition, no operational costs or business plan has been presented for the new building, leaving questions about what programming will take place there, how much it will cost to run, as well as parking and traffic implications for local residents.
The Montreal West Citizens Group favours construction of a more cost-effective, flexible recreational facility that serves all ages and a wide variety of activities, as opposed to the rink-centric vision where 76% of the building is taken up by the arena.
Paul Kenton, Andrew Chapman, Joanna Duy
The Montreal West Citizens Group
