A lot of talk talk but little do do by those in authority to make appropriate changes to prevent and reduce accidents. Please excuse my strong language when I call it “political manslaughter” for procrastinating to do so when the common sense is oh so evident.
Move the bus stops to after the intersection from before where the big bus blocks the view all modes of transport have of each other if one makes an error; it also promotes cars and trucks making a right hand turn to cut in front of the stationary bus not fully knowing if anyone is crossing or if the bus is about to move forward. Put the citation speed (a well kept secret left to the ever changing discretion of the police officer) on the sign a little higher than the posted speed to serve as accurate notice all the time so cars, trucks and buses will truly slow down (i.e. 30kph posted / 35kph $$ in front of parks, schools and hospitals with bilingual words “slow down” and possibly a pictogram of child and senior for extra emphasis. Police must remain visible to serve notice on tens of thousands instead of citing a few when hiding in a laneway; infraction revenue must take a backseat to good public security. And lastly for now, jaywalking signs should be added to the same speed signposts with the bilingual message “Don’t”. It’s obvious that when it's snowing, raining, cold or windy many pedestrians, joggers and cyclists will cross with the Grace of God on a red light or in mid street.
We are all responsible for ourselves, family and others before tragedy strikes again!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.