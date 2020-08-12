This is a challenge to all elected representatives in the region in which many of my friends and I reside. I know most of you, in one way or another, personally. I am asking in all humility but out of a sense of duty, that you, in your respective forum of governance make a concrete move towards officially recognizing August 1 as Emancipation Day within your jurisdiction. The optimum would be to have this day recognized as an official holiday. Failing that, there exist a variety of other forms of community recognition for the day. These I leave to your creativity and good intent.
You are aware, no doubt, that slavery persisted in Quebec and Canada even prior to European contact. Indigenous peoples enslaved prisoners of war from various conflicts. Upon the arrival of the Europeans, slavery took on the dimension of the human as a “chattel”. At different junctures, both First Nations and Africans were enslaved. In New France, the Code Noir was brought from France in 1743. Although the Code’s precepts were not formally enshrined, the book seems to have been applied as “customary” law. A quote from the Code:
The runaway slave, who shall continue to be so for one month from the day of his being denounced to the officers of justice shall have his ears cut off, and shall be branded with the flower de luce on the shoulder…. On the third offence, he shall suffer death. (Article 32 of the Code Noir: Canadian Museum of Human Rights)
British records show that at the time of the Conquest in 1759, there were 3,600 slaves in the fledgling settlement. At this juncture, most of the enslaved were indigenous. As the colony developed, African slaves replaced the indigenous. These people were treated as a “commodity” which was part of a trade triangle between Europe, Africa and America. They faced appalling conditions, This cast a sad and painful pall upon the history of Quebec and Canada.
Times and attitudes change and progress is possible. By the early-1800’s, more British and non-slave North Americans found slavery to be distasteful or immoral. By 1807, the slave trade was abolished throughout the British Empire, of which Quebec and Canada were parts. This curtailed slavery but did nothing for those already enslaved. Upper Canada (part of Ontario today) took major steps to diminish slavery in 1793.
In 1833, the British Parliament passed the Slavery Abolition Act. The practice was banned in all parts of the British Empire except for the possessions of the East India Company, Ceylon and the island of St. Helena. The Act took effect on August 1, 1834. It was enacted in the “excepted” territories in 1843. Slavery was over in the British Empire. History and the human spirit had taken a major turn for the better.
This major step should be acknowledged and celebrated. The annual formal recognition of emancipation would be empowering to a generation that sees history through a dim and cynical lens. As opposed to tearing down statues that have negligible impact now, a holiday commemorating emancipation celebrates the capacity of the human spirit to progress. As a high school history teacher, I’d love to see this happen in front of my students’ eyes.
Respectfully,
Jeff Itcush
Jeff Itcush (Snowdon, Montreal)
High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.