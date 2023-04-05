Montreal West began planning for a new multifunctional recreation center in 2015. It seemed logical to rebuild the existing outdoor pool and arena, and the initial cost estimate in 2017 was $22.5 million. Consultations did not determine how many residents actually supported the idea of including an expensive arena, and financial concerns were dismissed.
The bids were opened recently on March 31, and the lowest bid was $38.2 million. This requires a radical re-thinking of the project. Montreal West is a town of about 5,000 residents with a small commercial tax base. We are already heavily indebted, and generally pay the highest municipal tax rates on the island. There will be a debt of approximately $16.6 million for the current project (after spending $5.2 million of our accumulated surplus, and deducting $12.6 million in government grants and about $3 million in donations). If you count the $5.2 million surplus to be spent, the final cost will be about $13,845 for each of the 1,575 taxpayers.
The $17.4 million debt will increase taxes by more than $500 per year for the next 40 years. Debt servicing charges will increase to more than 18 percent of our budget. Our high taxes are already a deterrent to new residents. A large tax increase will reduce the affordability of our town further, and strain the finances of many residents on fixed incomes. Debt charges will also affect our ability to comfortably pay for town expenses and infrastructure maintenance.
Hockey and ice sports are important in the lives of some of our residents, and not replacing the arena would be a significant loss. However, the number of residents who actually use the arena is small relative to the great expense involved in constructing an arena. Non-residents use the arena and offset operating expenses by paying for ice time, but our small town just can’t afford to subsidize this service by incurring so much new debt.
Montreal West is planning a vote in April to decide if we should proceed with the current project. It is important that residents vote against the current project, so that we can move towards a more useful and less costly facility.
The Town has the capacity to develop an alternative plan for a more modest multifunctional facility. A frank needs-assessment is required to determine what services the new facility should support. The rink is a huge portion of the planned facility. Removing it will increase space available for change rooms to support the gymnasium, multipurpose rooms, and outdoor pool. This will increase services for a wider range of activities used by more residents. Removing the arena will also reduce the footprint of the centre. This will increase space available outside the facility for soccer and field activities, basketball, an eventual running track, and off-street parking.
The town will need to advocate to retain some or all of the $12.6M PAFIRS government grant. Modifications to the nature or scope of the facility can be requested. A modified plan will be more financially responsible, and still clearly satisfy the grant criteria, by increasing accessibility to recreational and sports infrastructures for multiple clienteles, and increasing the quality of recreational and sports infrastructure in response to the needs of the population.
The choice of a new recreation centre will shape our finances and the recreational services offered for many years to come. We need to vote against the current proposal, and move forward with the development of a multifunctional recreational facility that will serve a broader range of users at a cost that is reasonable for our small town to bear.
Andrew Chapman
Montreal West Citizens Group
Log In
