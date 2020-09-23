The distinction between transactional and transformational leaders, applied to politicians, applies equally to judges. Pierre Trudeau’s Charter of Rights transformed our legal system, giving the courts powers already available to American judges.
But power on paper doesn’t guarantee its exercise, still less that it will be exercised in a just way. It takes an RBG to ennoble those powers and transform things for the better. “An RBG” is easy to say on paper, equally without guarantee there will be another like her.
As a lawyer and a Jew, I can only say this is a sad way to bring in the New Year.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
