The arrival of the French-Senegalese rapper Freeze Corleone in Montreal on December 4th has caused a reaction, a big one. His scheduled arrival at the Olympia theater to promote his songs has caused indignation and consternation, and for good reason. In nauseating diatribes of antisemitism, apologies for Nazism, conspiracy theories (New World Order, hidden pedophile networks), anti-Zionism, he certainly is not an example of the most luminous aspects of human nature.
But, according to some , it is only rough music purely provocative without much consequence. It is more dangerous than that. It must be said clearly. It is time to denounce all types of hatred. Including Carleone’s. He throws in everything without remorse with great cynicism to make money, a bit like the American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. It is obvious that he will have to explain himself publicly before even setting foot in the Olympia, which is located in the riding of Québec Solidaire MP Manon Massé.
Does the discourse on radicalization concern us in Quebec? Yes, it concerns us all. As a citizen, we must do the opposite of this rapper. We must speak and above all act ardently for the sake of living together with respect for all.
I love Montreal. I therefore invite the Mayor of Montreal, Mrs. Valérie Plante, to take matters into her own hands by taking adequate measures. I invite Montreal's anti-racist organizations to denounce this rapper's visit. Finally, I invite my Montreal friends of all origins and backgrounds to speak out against Freeze Corleone's intolerance.
Pierre Brassard
Author of “Oratorio”
Montreal
