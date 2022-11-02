It’s about time that the police practice of random stops was ended. Justice Yergeau’s decision is to be commended. Random stops are not acceptable in a free society. The judgment is both overdue and correct. I think it’s well documented how random stops have been particularly onerous on black men as a form of racial profiling. Of course, the police will complain that it makes their work more challenging. Well, that’s how it should be in a free society. If they prefer to ride roughshod over the constitutional rights of citizens, perhaps they can apply for a transfer to work as police officers in some totalitarian state.
Robert Miller
Montreal
