The issue of racial profiling raises important legal questions and puts the issue of the equality rights for minority populations at the centre of the issue. As the Superior Court of Quebec concluded in the Luamba case on October 26, 2022, “racial profiling as facilitated by the Common Law rule and the current section 636 Highway Safety Code (CSR) is "elusive and underhanded", since it is based on a police practice too often diverted from its original purpose by individual prejudices, conscious or not.”
In Luamba, the Tribunal found that these purely arbitrary powers lead to racial profiling, because they do not require the police to have a real reason or even a mere suspicion to stop a motor vehicle. Still, according to the Court, these powers have resulted that the discretion in the selection of vehicles to be intercepted may be influenced by stereotyped presumptions based on race, colour or ethnic origin, without the victims being able to prove that these prejudices have now taken precedence over the original objective of the law, which was "road safety."
On December 20, 1990, the National Assembly of Quebec amended section 636 of the CSR in order to remove the obligation for a police officer to have reasonable cause to believe that an offence to this code had been committed, before requiring the driver to stop his vehicle. The Quebec legislator thus ensured at the time that the text of the law was aligned with the Common Law rule established by the Supreme Court of Canada seven months earlier in R v Ladouceur, which allowed police officers to make random vehicle stops without reasonable grounds. At the same time, the legislator thus allowed the police to intervene “in accordance with a law”, as required by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Hence, since January 1, 1991, as long as he identifies himself as such and acting within the scope of enforcing traffic regulations, a peace officer can randomly and without reasonable cause stop a motorist. In our letter to Mr. François Bonnardel, Minister of Public Security and to the elected representatives of all the provincial parties represented in the National Assembly, we are essentially asking them to support us so that the government returns to the version of section 636 of the CSR which existed prior to 1991.
It is therefore this obligation for the police officer to have a reasonable cause that we want to reintroduce into the Code. Further, we suggest to the government that for any motor vehicle stops under the new CSR Section 636, a written receipt be issued to the driver stating: (1) the reason for and circumstances of the interception, (2) the police officer's perceived race or ethnicity of the driver of the vehicle.
In his decision, Judge Yergeau adds that "the time has come" for our justice system to realize that the lack of guidance surrounding section 636 of the CSR as amended in 1990, "violates some of the constitutional guarantees of members of Black communities in Quebec, and not justified within the meaning of section 1 of the Canadian Charter."
However, Judge Yergeau warns us not to “delude ourselves” that his decision will put an end “overnight and by magic” to racial profiling. We nevertheless believe that our proposals will allow our Quebec society to exercise leadership at the national level, in order to make the "legal basis" on which rests the police power to intercept motor vehicles clearer and above all more understandable to the civil society in which we live.
Collectif 1629, Red Coalition, Groupe Lakay de Repentigny, Table de concertation du Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, Communauté burundaise du Canada - Section de Québec, Collectif de lutte et d’action contre le racisme, Ligue des Droits et libertés – Section de Québec, Regroupement d’éducation populaire en action communautaire des régions de Québec et Chaudière-Appalaches (RÉPAC 03-12); Casa-Latino-américaine, Service de référence en périnatalité pour les femmes immigrantes de Québec, Alliance de la Fonction publique du Canada – Région du Québec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.