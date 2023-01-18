Regarding your article on the CSL suit against Pomerleau on the Aquatic Centre issues, here are some of the questions that I would like to see addressed.
Did the City of CSL issue a contract to Pomerleau to “design and construct” the Aquatic Centre or only to “construct” it?
Were architectural plans prepared and approved for construction?
Were the approved architectural plans incorporated into the Building Permit issued by the City of CSL?
Who was responsible for “quality control” to ensure that the selection of materials used and the construction methods were in accordance with the approved architectural plans?
The article states that inspections performed after water infiltration was discovered found that inadequate materials were used to control humidity from the swimming pools. Was this fault due to poor design or was it due to construction that failed to follow the approved design?
In Canada, there are supposed to be established procedures to ensure that construction projects comply with building codes. We certainly do not want to see any disasters occur due to construction errors, such as what occurred when the Surfside Building in south Florida collapsed that caused the death of about 100 residents. I hope that all the issues in the CSL Aquatic Centre will ultimately become public when CSL’s lawsuit against Pomerleau goes to court.
Harold Forester
Côte-St-Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.