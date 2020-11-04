Not to downplay the cyclist who crashed her bike last Sunday at Decarie and de Maisonneuve, but I can't help thinking: “What a picture perfect photo-op.”
First, the preliminary visual media coverage about the intersection featuring borough Mayor Sue Montgomery and councillor Peter McQueen. Then the follow-up print coverage a day later. All this culminating in a very opportune, perfectly timed photo on a cyclist’s “accident” on Sunday, only to be printed in Monday’s Gazette. Timing is everything.
While I acknowledge that this is most certainly a dangerous intersection for cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles, I can’t help thinking this photo opportunity has been staged.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.