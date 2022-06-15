The problem with nationalism is the flip side of pride. Legault wants to instill Quebec pride in Francophones in Quebec , which is only positive when you are one of that privileged group. But for every group of people who are proud of their nation there are those who are not so proud.
Maybe it’s just me but there are many similarities with other forms of egregious examples in the 20th century. It may well be said now in Quebec that one wouldn’t want to be today one of “Les Autres.“ This statement may seem harsh but this is how nationalism in its worst form can play out.
This is the beginning. How much of a stretch, would it be to deny citizenship in the nation of Quebec for those other than “ true Quebecers”? People can get caught up in this fever and the follow up to this kind of “pride” that Bill 96 instills in “ real Quebecers.” We should be very careful with what can begin this way.
Brian Echenberg
Montreal
