The sad passing of Queen Elizabeth has reignited the debate of the relevancy of the monarchy during the Quebec election. My belief is that Queen Elizabeth II, as Canada’s Head-of-State, has been very relevant, even as a defender of healthcare. Let me explain.
In 2012, I was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. This prize was in recognition of my advocacy role on two levels. First, in “improving health care for the community of Lachine and Montreal” including assuring “first and foremost,.. [that] there is a fully functional hospital and emergency department in Lachine...” Second, for “defend(ing) the publicly-funded hear care system in Quebec and the health care needs of Quebec’s poor and disenfranchised.”
Lachine Hospital is the only Francophone community Hospital on the West Island ofMontreal. Today, this hospital is considered one of Canada’s top 20 hospitals according to Newsweek magazine. I felt honoured in receiving this award because of not only personal recognition but also the Queen’s support of healthcare needs of the disenfranchised, including the poor francophones (many of them mono-parental or elderly women) living on the West Island.Indeed, this reinforced her amazing leadership qualities as Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
Moreover, as Defender of the Church of England, she has often been recognized for her strong Christian faith and values. One of these values is that of being a Good Samaritan -- that is, to care for our neighbours regardless of their condition. This teaching is also underpin by modern medical ethics taught by Sir William Osler, the father of modern medicine. He based his teachings on biblical values. Sir William Osler was a graduate and professor at McGill Medical School before founding John Hopkins University Medical School.
The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms recognizes these teachings and forms part of our Constitution. It proclaims from the very beginning “Whereas Canada is founded on principles that recognize the Supremacy of God… »
If Quebeckers or Canadians decide to question the relevancy of the monarchy, we should consider the important role that the monarchy has played in undergirding our humanitarian values based on Judeo-Christian teachings.
Dr.Paul Saba
Lachine
