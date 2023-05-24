When we see this kind of thing on education and schools (Bill 23) in Florida we are all horrified and aghast at Governor DeSantis’ autocratic seizure of control. It is very hard these days to see the difference between Florida and Québec on that score, but our population is even more complacent than Florida’s.
Me.Simon Potter
Montreal
