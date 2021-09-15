The alliance of nationalists, the Québecor media empire and Simon Jolin-Barrette, the Minister of Identity, represent a group of Quebec citizens who believe conducting discrimination against all non-francophones will protect the use of French in Quebec. The alliance commissioned a survey by Léger Marketing Inc. on “the state of French in Quebec” that suggests a majority of francophones was concerned about the situation of French in Quebec.
Fully protecting the French language takes one simple step, namely the Quebec government must ensure well-qualified teachers are teaching French to all Quebec children starting in kindergarten and until they graduate from high school.
Francophones will receive services in French anywhere in Quebec when the Quebec government passes a law with penalties requiring all stores in Quebec with annual gross revenues greater than $500,000 to offer services in French without limiting the use of any other languages.
The alliance wants funding public services in English, including schools and hospitals, to be in proportion to the size of the anglophone population which will be a tax grab by the Quebec government.
This tax grab would drastically reduce funding for hospitals such as the McGill University Health Centre and the Jewish General, so-called “bilingual” hospitals required by law to serve everybody, regardless of language.
The Quebec government should provide top quality medical care to all Quebec citizens whomever they are. If the Quebec government lacks sufficient funds to do so, transfer the money earmarked to build the Quebec City - Levis tunnel to deliver top quality medical care to all Quebec citizens.
This tax grab would also impact the English-language educational institutions, like McGill, Concordia and Bishop universities and English-language colleges, that are open to all. It is interesting that the majority of francophone youth want to learn English so they can choose to live and work wherever they desire.
The alliance also wants to change the definition of “Anglophone” to be based on mother tongue, which would artificially shrink by about 40% the real Anglophone community, as defined by the first Canadian official language.
The alliance efforts are the language equivalent of racial discrimination.
Interestingly, the Quebec government limits all potential feedback on proposed legislation to only francophone supporters by refusing to give non-francophones the opportunity to provide feedback on proposed legislation. This is authoritarian governance not democratic governance.
Hy London
TMR
